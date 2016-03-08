"We must rest to be all 100% available for the coach. Luis Alberto is a great friend and a great player, he's treated me very well here and has made me feel at home. We can certainly play together," Correa concluded.

Joaquin Correa, goalscorer of one of Lazio's goals this evening, spoke to Sky Italia about the win, as well as his teammate Luis Alberto."I'm really happy for all the support of my teammates when I wasn't playing that much, I thank them for this. Derby? We are already thinking about this game, it's the most important for us.