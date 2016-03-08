Correa included in Atletico's pre-season squad despite Milan links

The full list: Oblak, Adán, Alex; Lodi, Savic, Felipe, Hermoso, Trippier, C. Isaac, Montero, Manu Sánchez; Koke, Saúl, Lemar, Llorente, H. Herrera, Vitolo, Sanabria, Toni Moya, Riquelme; João Félix, Morata, Correa, Šaponjić, Costa, Camello.



Oblak, Adán, Alex; Lodi, Savic, Felipe, Hermoso, Trippier, C. Isaac, Montero, Manu Sánchez; Koke, Saúl, Lemar, Llorente, H. Herrera, Vitolo, Sanabria, Toni Moya, Riquelme; João Félix, Morata, Correa, Šaponjić, Costa, Camello.

​Through an official update, Atletico Madrid announced the squad for their pre-season tour in the USA. AC Milan target Angel Correa has been included by the manager, which indicates that the move to San Siro is far from imminent.