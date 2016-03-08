Correa included in Atletico's pre-season squad despite Milan links

correa, atletico madrid, esulta, urlo, 2018/19
22 July at 12:40
​Through an official update, Atletico Madrid announced the squad for their pre-season tour in the USA. AC Milan target Angel Correa has been included by the manager, which indicates that the move to San Siro is far from imminent.
 
The full list: Oblak, Adán, Alex; Lodi, Savic, Felipe, Hermoso, Trippier, C. Isaac, Montero, Manu Sánchez; Koke, Saúl, Lemar, Llorente, H. Herrera, Vitolo, Sanabria, Toni Moya, Riquelme; João Félix, Morata, Correa, Šaponjić, Costa, Camello.

For more news, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.