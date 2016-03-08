Correa included in Atletico's pre-season squad despite Milan links
22 July at 12:40Through an official update, Atletico Madrid announced the squad for their pre-season tour in the USA. AC Milan target Angel Correa has been included by the manager, which indicates that the move to San Siro is far from imminent.
The full list: Oblak, Adán, Alex; Lodi, Savic, Felipe, Hermoso, Trippier, C. Isaac, Montero, Manu Sánchez; Koke, Saúl, Lemar, Llorente, H. Herrera, Vitolo, Sanabria, Toni Moya, Riquelme; João Félix, Morata, Correa, Šaponjić, Costa, Camello.
