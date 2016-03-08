Correa skips Atletico training: AC Milan move nears

26 August at 15:00
AC Milan's loss against Udinese in the season opener has changed everything. Manager Marco Giampaolo is ready to scrap the 4-3-1-2 system in favour of the 4-3-3, as Piatek and Suso thrive in the latter formation.
 
Meanwhile, the management is working to complete a few deals on the transfer market. In the next few days, Boban is expected in Madrid for a meeting with Atletico, ready to discuss the Angel Corera deal. The price tag could land at between €40-45m.
 
In a post-game press conference, Diego Simeone spoke about the player's situation: "The club will have to make a decision that is based on what is best for all parties. What do I want? I want everybody, and that includes Correa".
 
This morning, Atletico resumed training, but Correa wasn't present. According to AS, the move to Milan is getting closer, although other outlets suggest that he trained in the gym.

