Correa skips Atletico training: AC Milan move nears

Meanwhile, the management is working to complete a few deals on the transfer market. In the next few days, Boban is expected in Madrid for a meeting with Atletico, ready to discuss the Angel Corera deal. The price tag could land at between €40-45m.

In a post-game press conference, Diego Simeone spoke about the player's situation : "The club will have to make a decision that is based on what is best for all parties. What do I want? I want everybody, and that includes Correa".

AC Milan's loss against Udinese in the season opener has changed everything. Manager Marco Giampaolo is ready to scrap the 4-3-1-2 system in favour of the 4-3-3, as Piatek and Suso thrive in the latter formation.