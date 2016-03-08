Correa still a target of AC Milan, but Valencia...
01 August at 13:00
According to reports from Sky Italia, contacts between AC Milan and Atletico Madrid for Angel Correa are ongoing. However, the two are still in a stalemate over the transfer fee.
The Spanish side are looking to get €55m from the sale, while the Rossoneri are willing to go as high as €45m, including bonuses. For this reason, the negotiations were at serious risk for a while, though things have seemingly picked up once again.
In fact, the Argentine remains a concrete target of Milan, who are looking to sell Andre Silva before properly proceeding with the deal for Correa. However, Valencia are also in talks with the player's entourage, thus the Rossoneri might have to make a new push.
Meanwhile, Leo Duarte and Rafael Leao have both completed their respective transfer to the club, with only the official announcement missing from Milan.
