Correa the 'only target' for AC Milan: the latest

To date, the Argentine is the only concrete goal for the attack of Marco Giampaolo, who needs a second striker to complete his squad ahead of the upcoming season.

However, the Spanish side are building a wall, though they have seemingly softened in recent days. Zvone Boban, who travelled to Spain for a blitz a few weeks ago, is reportedly in love with the striker.

However, the main issue remains, as the clubs are yet to reach an agreement on the transfer fee, with Atletico demanding a high amount of bonuses in the deal, while Milan are looking to decrease the fee as much as possible.

Meanwhile, the Rossoneri are working to offload a few players, which could help them secure funds for the Correa negotiations.