Correa to AC Milan in standby: Rodrigo still training with Valencia

15 August at 12:00
Rodrigo Moreno is still training with Valencia, despite an agreement reached between Atletico Madrid and the Andalusian club for the attacker to join Diego Simeone's team for about 60 million euros. The negotiations are closely tied to talks between AC Milan and the Colchoneros for the transfer of Angel Correa, with the move of Rodrigo depending on Correa's departure both numerically as well as in terms of liquidity.

As reiterated by Sky Sport, the agreement between Valencia and Atletico Madrid for Rodrigo has been reached but the Madrid-based club intends to buy the player from money collected from Correa's sale. The player is pushing for a move to the San Siro and Maldini and Boban want the player to join Giampaolo's team but the white smoke has not yet arrived.

As a result, Rodrigo continues to train with Valencia and Correa does the same with Atleti, while Milan waits for the second striker so much desired by Marco Giampaolo. Angel Correa is the right profile for the former Sampdoria man, though the agreement is slow in coming, For Correa and Rodrigo all that remains is to wait.

