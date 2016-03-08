Correa to AC Milan: the details of the operation revealed
23 July at 09:15In the last two days, AC Milan's market experienced sudden acceleration. First the sale of Andre Silva, who will join Monaco for about 30 million euros and after that the arrival of Angel Correa, who is set to join the Rossoneri from Atletico Madrid.
As reported by Gazzetta dello Sport, Atletico's sporting director Andrea Berta will be in Milano today to discuss the details of the imminent move.
Initially, there were talks about a figure of over 50 million euros but something else filters from sources close to Milan. The price should be in the vicinity of 40 million euros plus bonuses. In the end, the overall fee should not exceed 45 million but it will depend on today's negotiations at Casa Milan.
Correa had a season of ups and downs in the last campaign for the Colchoneros and Diego Simeone clearly put him on the market (besides playing him out of his role). But Milan is relying heavily on him because of his technical characteristics: he has strength and speed and will probably be used as a second striker alongside Piatek.
