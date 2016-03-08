Correa to Milan is a done deal, Man United and PSG both have interest in Juve's Dybala: the top news of the day

It was an exciting day in the world of Italian football with a number of notable rumors and events worth discussing.



According to Sky Sport, Andrea Correa is reportedly set to soon become a Milan player. Zvonimir Boban was in Madrid yesterday as his 'blitz' allowed the rossoneri to practically find an agreement with Atletico Madrid. In all, Milan will reportedly pay 49-50 million euros plus bonuses for Correa as Andrea Berta is expected to arrive in Milano soon to close the deal. Milannews.it have since reported that the deal will be closer to 40 million euros plus bonuses. In any case, with André Silva inches away from Monaco, Correa is now very close to Milan.



Also, ​Paolo Dybala's Juve future is yet to be decided. Dybala himself has made it clear that he wants to stay at Juventus and defend the number 10 shirt but it remains to be seen where he fits in Sarri's formation. According to Tuttosport, Juventus have already been in talks with two clubs concerning the future of Dybala: Paris Saint-Germain and Man Utd. The French side are preparing for life without Neymar and believe that Dybala would be a good replacement. The Red Devils on the other hand could lose Lukaku and Pogba this summer and thus they will also need to strengthen the squad. Talks are ongoing as time will tell...



