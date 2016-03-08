Correa to Milan looking unlikely

Angel Correa’s proposed move to Italian Serie A giants AC Milan is looking highly unlikely as his club Atletico Madrid have refused to reduce the asking price.



The 24-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Spanish capital and has attracted interest from Italy where Milan identified him as the number one target to bolster their attacking options in the ongoing transfer window.



However, both clubs are pole apart in the valuation of the player which is making the deal look highly unlikely in the ongoing transfer window.



Milan valued the Argentina international at around €40 million whereas Atletico valued the former San Lorenzo striker at around €55 million.



If the reports are to be believed, the Los Rojiblancos are ready to keep the player if they fail to receive an offer in excess of €50 million.



Therefore, it will be interesting to see how this transfer saga move ahead but as things stand, it seems likely that Correa will be an Atletico player come the end of the transfer window.

