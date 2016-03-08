Corriere della Sera: Suso Inter move is not happening
03 July at 10:55According to today’s edition of Il Corriere della Sera Suso’s Inter move is not going to happen.
The Spaniard had been linked with a move away from the San Siro and the nerazzurri seemed to be interested in welcoming the services of the former Liverpool ace who has a € 38 million release clause included in his contract.
The reliable Italian paper, however, claims Suso is not going to move to Inter in the summer.
