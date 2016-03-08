Corriere Dello Sport in trouble again as Inter cancel Conte's presser

| COMUNICATO



Oggi non si terrà la conferenza stampa https://t.co/9ZPpGd8cR6#FCIM — Inter (@Inter) December 14, 2019

On the eve of Fiorentina-Inter, there will be no press conference for Antonio Conte. The Nerazzurri, through an official statement, announced that the presser has been cancelled due to a lack of respect from a certain newspaper.You guessed it, Corriere Dello Sport. Just last week, the newspaper sparked controversy with their front page ahead of the game between Inter and Roma, describing the clash with the caption 'Black Friday'. They didn't refer to to the shopping phenomenon, but rather Lukaku and Smalling.Now, they are once again in trouble as they published a letter of criticism towards Conte yesterday, which was written by a fan. The latter, which attacked the manager, was defended by the newspaper's journalist Italo Cucci.​As a signal all the media outlets, therefore, Inter decided to cancel the usual press conference today. Of course, there is a limit to how far the newspapers can take it, and this time Corriere Dello Sport simply went too far.