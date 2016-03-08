Costa and Cuadrado could leave Juve Premier League and La Liga possible destinations





The future of Douglas Costa and that of Juan Cuadrado are linked. According to the Corriere dello Sport, the profile of Costa is one that new coach Maurizio Sarri likes, but he can leave in case of a rich offer for his card from Manchester City or Paris Saint-Germain.



If he should remain, instead, there is Cuadrado who will leave. Milan and both Seville and Valencia are believed to following the player.



Cuadrado, currently at the Copa America, has been at Juve since 2015 after he joined from Chelsea and Costa joined in 2017 from German champions Bayern Munich.





