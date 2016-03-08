Costacurta: ‘AC Milan changed after derby defeat’

10 April at 13:30

At the 'Gran Gala of Sport' event in Castiglion Fiorentino, Alessandro Costacurta commented on the moment of Milan.
 
"I think that after the match against Inter Milan has suffered something in terms of personality. Now I see a team no longer in this way trust. Lazio is also not going through a happy period, but I think it is a little better than the Rossoneri ".
 
The race for the top 4 remains a close affair with Milan in 4th but tied on points with Atalanta who are 5th. Roma only 1 point further behind with 51 points in 6th and Lazio are in 7th with 49 points but they have a game in hand.
 
 

