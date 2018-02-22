Costacurta announces revolution for Italian youth football
09 May at 17:20Italian Football Federation (FIGC) vice-commissioner Alessandro Costacurta has stressed the Serie A clubs will be given an opportunity to register their second team in the Lega Pro championship and they will take place of the clubs that decide against registering to take part in the competition.
"There will be a call for bids: Serie A clubs can ask to enter and register their second team in the Lega Pro championship: they will occupy the seats of the clubs that do not register as there will be no repechage this year,” Costacurta told the magazine Undici.
As per the guidelines, the second team of the Serie A clubs should include only under-21 players, with an exception of two under-23 players in the squad.
“The B teams will be composed of under 21 players, with the possibility of introducing two under-23 players. And they will have to have a minimum number of players eligible for the Italian national team we are defining,” he said.
“The teams will participate in the championship regularly, being able to be promoted or relegated. With one limitation: they will never play in the first team championship ".
