Costacurta: 'I would struggle against Salah, Van Dijk surprised me'

Former AC Milan defender Alessandro Costacurta commented the performance of LiverpooI against Bayern Munich on Sky Sport: "I've always been very critical because of the money that Liverpool spent to sign Van Dijk", Costacurta said. "However, the long pass for Mané is amazing. And he also scored one goal against Bayern. I think he's really improved under, I didn't consider him among the big defenders.



PREMIER LEAGUE VS. SERIE A - "When I was a footballer, we used to have a break of a week, English football never stops and that's why they struggle at the end of the season, they have good teams but at the end of the season, they are always very tired".



SALAH - "I was a defender and I can tell you that if I had to play against a player like Salah I would run out of fuel after 45 minutes. He does so many sprints, it's impressive".