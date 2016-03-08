Costacurta names three clubs that will challenge AC Milan for Europa League win
25 October at 10:20AC Milan will play their third Europea League fixture tonight against Betis and the San Siro and will look to bounce back from a disappointing last-gasp derby loss against Inter during the weekend. Former Milan defender Alessandro Costacurta spoke to Sky Sports and reflected on the Rossoneri's loss and the Europa League campaign.
"The Europa League? It is difficult. There are teams like Arsenal, then Tottenham could come from the Champions League and one of PSG, Napoli and Liverpool," he said.
"I think Gattuso should have the chance to work. Of course, in the derby, I expected more shots on goal. A Milan more tough and brave, but it is not Rino's fault.
"Donadoni? I do not know if Gattuso is in doubt. But for me, the derby has no fault," Costacurta concluded.
With a win tonight against Betis, Gattuso's men could make an important step towards qualification to the next phase of the Europa League, having collected 9 points from 9 in 3 matches.
