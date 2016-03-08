Costacurta reflects on 'high expectations' at Milan and reveals the flaws of club management
30 April at 17:45Interviewed by Corriere della Sera, the former AC Milan defender Alessandro Costacurta commented on the current situation at the club and the work done by Gennaro Gattuso.
"Gattuso himself said he was disappointed that he had failed to convey his way of thinking to the players. In my opinion, his communication strategy is studied. He has been in the locker room for a year and a half and he knows his men well," he said.
"There are few coaches in the world who can change the face of a team. 3-4 champions can change the balance of a team and, with all affection, Gattuso is not among them.
"We have to ask ourselves if his team is of greater value than that of Inter, Roma or Lazio. In my opinion, Milan has created high expectations. Milan seemed unable to withstand the pressure, from excessive euphoria to overwhelming depression.
"The management? In my opinion, the directors are too present. Leonardo, Maldini, Gazidis and Scaroni are bulky figures, with personalities that can be intimidating. They generate more anxiety than confidence," Costacurta concluded.
