Costacurta: 'Zaniolo top, Pogba flop'

13 February at 10:00
Former AC Milan defender Alessandro Costacurta commented on Tuesday's Champions League action on Sky Sport. Last night, Roma sealed a 2-1 home win against Porto while Buffon and Verratti's Psg beat Man United 2-0 at Old Trafford.

Costacurta was asked to comment the best and worst players of the night: "I choose two couples - he said - I think the best couple of the Champions League night was Zaniolo-Dzeko, the worst Pogba-Rashford. Before the game, I showed the images of an immense Pogba and I have to say that he was a bit disappointing against Psg".

Former Inter star Cambiasso agreed with 'Billy': "I agree with Costacurta. Dzeko did a great game, especially the assist for the first goal. He is a striker but he did a great play to assist his young team-mate. The worst thing of the night, in my opinion, was the goal of Porto as it will be a bit more difficult for Roma to qualify now". 

