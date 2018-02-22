Could Buffon end his career at Real Madrid or Liverpool?
17 May at 09:40Gigi Buffon will talk to media this morning to announce his Juventus exit and, probably, his retirement from football. The legendary Italy goalkeeper will play his last game ever with the bianconeri on Saturday afternoon and a few weeks later (on the 4th of June) he could play his last game with Italy national team.
Calciomercato.com will be following Buffon’s press conference live from the Allianz Stadium today. Meantime Il Corriere della Sera claim the Italy goalkeeper may decide to continue is career elsewhere next season.
Several reports claim Buffon has many offers from foreign teams. The 40-year-old is not only wanted in South America (Boca) or China and USA but, apparently, Buffon is still attracting the interest of some top European clubs.
The reliable paper claims Buffon could be tempted to continue for one more season (or more) if he had received offers from clubs like Liverpool, Real Madrid or Psg. Buffon is not interested in joining a smaller club and would only continue his career to play for another European top club.
