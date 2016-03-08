Could this Juventus star drag Man Utd out of their crisis?
03 October at 15:20Could Paulo Dybala be the solution to Manchester United woes? According to Be In Sports a few members of the Red Devils control room believe so, in fact, the Premier League giants are reportedly tracking the Argentine striker who scored a hat-trick in yesterday’s 3-0 Juventus’ Champions League win against Young Boys.
La Joya had been struggling with game time at the beginning of the season but Massimiliano Allegri started him in the last three games of the Old Lady against Bologna, Napoli and Young Boys.
Dybala netted four goals in the last three games showing his physical and psychological development compared to the first few weeks of the campaign.
Manchester United, on the other hand, are going through the worst beginning of the Premier League in the last 29 years. The Red Devils sit 10th in the table and are already nine points behind Manchester City, the leaders of the English Premier League.
Dybala is being tracked by Manchester United and although Juventus are definitely not going to sell him in January, the Red Devils could do an offer at the end of the season to sign the talented Argentine striker. Will he be the right man to end Manchester United struggles?
