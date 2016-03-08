New Real Madrid signing Thibaut Courtois has lauded his new club as being the 'best club in the world' following his arrival from Chelsea.The Los Blancos announced the capture of the Belgian star last night after Chelsea had confirmed the signing of Kepa Arizzabalaga from Athletic Bilbao following the triggering of the Spaniard's release clause.During his unveiling as a Real Madrid player, Courtois hailed his new club as the 'best player in the world' and said: "Today, I'm realising my dream."Courtois has signed a six-year contract at the Santiago Bernabeu following his arrival from Stamford Bridge for a fee of about 35 million euros.The Belgian has previously plied his trade with Real's city neighours Atletico Madrid, where he spent two seasons on loan from Chelsea and won the La Liga title and reached the final of the UEFA Champions League.