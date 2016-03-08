Courtois denies Conte, Mourinho claims: ‘Ready to take legal action’

Quiero desmentir rotundamente la información publicada hoy en el @elpais_deportes referente a mi persona. Incluye mentiras que me dañan como profesional y espero una rectificación meditando tomar acciones legales. — Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois) October 26, 2018

Thibaut Courtois, the Belgian goalkeeper from Real Madrid, has announced on his Twitter account that he wants to "strongly deny the information published today in EL PAÍS Sports referring to me. It includes lies that harm me as a professional and I expect a rectification by mediating on taking legal action."In the article titled 'The desperate report of Thibaut Courtois', the journalist Diego Torres published that Courtois is positioned against the arrival of Antonio Conte or Jose Mourinho, in the event that Julen Lopetegui is dismissed.According to the journalist's information, the Belgian does not have a good relationship with any of the two, as he was coached by them at Chelsea and knows them well."I cannot believe it. I am the only one here who was worked with Conte and Mourinho. I left London not to have to go through something like that again and now it turns out that Conte is coming, and if not, Mourinho," the source reported as alleged words from the goalkeeper.Courtois has denied the information and has requested rectification to the media and has said that he meditates to take legal action against 'El Pais'.