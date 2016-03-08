"I get along with everyone, the level of Madrid is much higher than Chelsea, you can already see this in the training session. Sergio Ramos is the best defender in the world.

"The Bernabeu stadium impresses, it's twice as big as Stamford Bridge, If you look ahead, you only see a wall of people, but in London, you could still see the sky or the hotel behind it," Courtois concluded.

@thibautcourtois: "I'm delighted to have made my debut for the best team in the world. Training is great but walking out on to the pitch at the Bernabéu is something else. I've waited for this moment for a long time." #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/ZNFv33uO3O — Real Madrid C.F.