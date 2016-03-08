Courtois: 'I can't choose between Ronaldo and Messi, Buffon my idol, Hazard to Real...'

28 March at 18:30
Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois has spoken with El Transitor about his career and his life outside the pitch: "I signed mu first professional contract when I was 18. Casillas is one of my idols together with Buffon and van der Sar. There is a lot of pressure here at Real Madrid, more than at Atletico but it's hard to make comparisons". 

HAZARD - "He'd like to come here, I hope he will join Real Madrid but I don't know if the club is in talks to sign him. Bale? He is one of the my best friends here. We speak in English but he knows Spanish as well. I have many friends: Carvajal, Ceballos, Brahim, Reguilón, Isco, Asensio".

CHAMPIONS - "I'd like Ajax to win the Champiions League. Ronaldo or Messi? It's hard to choose, I pick both, they are the best strikers in the world".

