Courtois: 'I feel I am one of the best in the world but the Spanish press wants to kill me'
22 March at 17:15Belgium and Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has said that he feels one of the best in the world.
The former Chelsea man committed a blatant error during Belgium's international fixture against Russia yesterday. Despite the error, Eden Hazard saved the Red Devils some blushes and helped secure a win.
After the game and after Courtois was slammed on the social media for the error, he was talking to Mundo Deportivo about the game.
He said: " I feel one of the best in the world, although the Spanish press wants to kill me. I feel very strong, I am calm and I train well."
Go to comments