Courtois: 'I feel I am one of the best in the world but the Spanish press wants to kill me'

Belgium and Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has said that he feels one of the best in the world.



The former Chelsea man committed a blatant error during Belgium's international fixture against Russia yesterday. Despite the error, Eden Hazard saved the Red Devils some blushes and helped secure a win.



After the game and after Courtois was slammed on the social media for the error, he was talking to Mundo Deportivo about the game.



He said: " I feel one of the best in the world, although the Spanish press wants to kill me. I feel very strong, I am calm and I train well."

