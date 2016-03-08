The Belgian star was recently called out by his Coach as the Blues near the end of the transfer window, and the Real Madrid target is still being linked to a move back to Spain.

A former Atletico Madrid shotstopper, Courtois is known to favour the Spanish capital because his two children live there with his ex.

Yet the 26-year-old has refused to drop any hints:

"My transfer? I am not going to say anything about that now, it is a delicate situation," he told Belgian reporters.

"I cannot say much, I am not thinking about that, I am calm and becoming anxious would not help. What is important is to be ready for next season."

Coach Sarri wasn’t happy that the Belgian’s future was still in doubt, saying after Chelsea’s 2-0 Charity Shield loss to Manchester City that

“I am not interested in the agent. I want to hear if Courtois will say the same to me. I only want players with a very high level of motivation.”