Courtois to leave Chelsea? The Blues have two main targets in Serie A
12 June at 19:35Chelsea have had a difficult past season as Antonio Conte's future with the club is in heavy doubt. It seems like Conte will be leaving the blues in the coming days as Maurizio Sarri is the favorite to replace him. With Conte set to leave, there are a few players who might follow in his foot steps as well. Other than Alvaro Morata, Thibaut Courtois is another player who's future is in doubt. What if Courtois decided to leave the blues this coming summer? Well the blues would then turn their attention to Roma's Alisson. He would be their primary target as Chelsea could heavily scout the Serie A especially if Sarri is named their coach.
Other than Alisson, Gigio Donnarumma, Koulibaly, Hysaj, Zielinski and Gonzalo Higuain can also be Chelsea targets in the coming months. First Chelsea have to hire their new coach as they will then be able to fully focus on the transfer window to try and improve their current roster.
