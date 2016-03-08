Coutinho ‘regrets’ Barcelona move and leaves door open to PSG

"I only have good things to say about Philippe, but I think he left Liverpool because he wanted to play for one of the two big Spanish clubs," Tom Werner began.

The Brazilian midfielder is now being linked with a summer move , as pointed out by Sport, with PSG being the most likely destination. Werner believes that Coutinho probably regrets his decision to leave Liverpool in the first place, not managing to achieve success at Barcelona.

"We tried to convince him that we had the club moving in the right direction and that he could experience great nights in the Champions League if he stayed in Liverpool. I think he probably regrets his decision now," he concluded.