Coutinho ‘regrets’ Barcelona move and leaves door open to PSG
03 June at 19:35As Liverpool won the Champions League on Saturday night, the focus has since shifted to Philippe Coutinho, who left the Reds in favour of Barcelona so that he could win trophies. Now, he seems to be on his way out of the Catalan club, while Liverpool's president believes the Brazilian regrets his decision of leaving.
"I only have good things to say about Philippe, but I think he left Liverpool because he wanted to play for one of the two big Spanish clubs," Tom Werner began.
The Brazilian midfielder is now being linked with a summer move, as pointed out by Sport, with PSG being the most likely destination. Werner believes that Coutinho probably regrets his decision to leave Liverpool in the first place, not managing to achieve success at Barcelona.
"We tried to convince him that we had the club moving in the right direction and that he could experience great nights in the Champions League if he stayed in Liverpool. I think he probably regrets his decision now," he concluded.
