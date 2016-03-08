Coutinho rejects Tottenham switch, Lo Celso bid made
07 August at 16:15Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho has reportedly rejected the chance to move to Tottenham Hotspur on a loan deal.
Spurs have been linked with moves for Giovani Lo Celso, Bruno Fernandes, Coutinho and Paulo Dybala, as they look to bring in a replacement for Christian Eriksen before the transfer window in England ends tomorrow.
Sky Sports state that Coutinho has rejected a loan move to Spurs and a move to the Premier League now looks unlikely for the Brazilian, who was involved in a phone call with Mauricio Pochettino.
Barcelona are said to be looking for a cash deal but no clubs seem willing to match the 80 million euros price tag for the former Liverpool man.
Meanwhile, Tottenham have made an offer of 60 million euros for Giovani Lo Celso after reports in Spain said that Real Betis want a high fee for the Argentine. Sky also claim that Spurs have held talks for Bruno Fernandes, with Sporting having told that they would need a fee of around 70 million euros to sign the Portuguese international.
Go to comments