Coutinho's agent confirms Barcelona stay: 'He is not for sale'
Coutinho arrived at Barca from Premier League giants Liverpool in the winter of 2018 and has struggled to make an impact since then. He has been linked with moves away from the club, with PSG linked.
Joorabchian on potential Coutinho return to Premier League: “Liverpool lies very deeply in his heart. He’s a big fan of them. It would be very difficult for him to go to a direct competitor of Liverpool.” #LFC #SSN— Bryan Swanson (@skysports_bryan) July 13, 2019
In an interview that his agent Kia Joorabchian gave to Sky Sports in England, he said: "Barcelona president has told us categorically he’s not for sale. They keep getting stronger. Coutinho has never spoken about leaving.
“Liverpool lies very deeply in his heart. He’s a big fan of them. It would be very difficult for him to go to a direct competitor of Liverpool.”
Go to comments