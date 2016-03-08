Coutinho's agent confirms Barcelona stay: 'He is not for sale'

Joorabchian on potential Coutinho return to Premier League: “Liverpool lies very deeply in his heart. He’s a big fan of them. It would be very difficult for him to go to a direct competitor of Liverpool.” #LFC #SSN — Bryan Swanson (@skysports_bryan) July 13, 2019

The agent of Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho has confirmed that the Catalan side is not looking to sell the Brazilian playmaker this summer.Coutinho arrived at Barca from Premier League giants Liverpool in the winter of 2018 and has struggled to make an impact since then. He has been linked with moves away from the club, with PSG linked.In an interview that his agent Kia Joorabchian gave to Sky Sports in England, he said: "Barcelona president has told us categorically he’s not for sale. They keep getting stronger. Coutinho has never spoken about leaving.

“Liverpool lies very deeply in his heart. He’s a big fan of them. It would be very difficult for him to go to a direct competitor of Liverpool.”