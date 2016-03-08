Coutinho's agent speaks: 'No contact with PSG..'
03 July at 18:55The agent of Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho has opened up about the player's transfer speculation, which has linked him with a Barcelona exit and a move to Paris Saint-Germain.
Reports this morning had claimed that the Brazilian has agreed personal terms with PSG, who would want to sign him if only Neymar leaves the club this summer. But to make that happen, Barca will have to insert another player in the deal.
In an interview that Coutinho's agent Kia Joorabchian gave to RMC Sport, he talked about Coutinho's situation and he said: "I talked a few days ago with Pep Segura at Barcelona. He told me that the club does not want to sell Coutinho this summer. No matter the And then, we have not had any contact with PSG ".
Coutinho joined Barcelona from Liverpool in the winter of 2018 for a record fee for the Catalans and has failed to make an impact since he joined. He made 34 appearances this past season, scoring only five times.
Go to comments