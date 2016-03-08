Coutinho’s permanent move to cost Bayern €140 million: report

17 August at 16:43
German Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich will have to play club-record fee in order to permanently sign FC Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho.

The Brazil international’s time at the Camp Nou is being uncertain to say the least after his £142 million move from Liverpool in 2018.

After lackluster 18 months, it was reported that the Catalan giants were eager to let the player go and have offered him to Premier League clubs Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur but it seems like the former Inter Milan player is now set to join the current German champions in a one-year loan deal with an option to buy.

According to Sky Sports, Bayern will have to pay a total fee of €140 million in order to permanently sign the former Liverpool playmaker.

As per the report, Bayern will pay €20 million for the loan fee whereas they will have to pay €120 million more at the end of the season to make the deal permanent.
 

