Coutinho scores brace with Brazil and admits he struggled at Barcelona
15 June at 12:45Barcelona stara Philippe Coutinho has admitted that his time in Barcelona was a tough one. The Brazilian scored a brace in his national team's 3-0 win over Bolivia in the Copa America last night and after the final whistle he spoke to Marca in the mixed zone.
"There isn't a lot I can say", said Coutinho. "I am grateful for the support of my team, I went through tough times as I didn't perform as everyone expected. I al working hard to improve".
Coutinho completed a shock € 145 million move to Barcelona from Liverpool in January 2017 but he struggled to impress with the La Liga giants since.
The Blaugrana man, however, hopes to recover his best form with his national team: "It's a happy day today because I scored two goals and I helped my national team to achieve an important win".
Coutinho managed 11 goals and five assists in 54 appearances in all competitions with Barcelona this season.
Go to comments