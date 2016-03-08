Coutinho talks about future: 'I will decide at the end of the season'

Barcelona superstar Philippe Coutinho has hinted about his future at the club by saying that he will think about it at the end of the season.



Coutinho has been linked with a move away from the Nou Camp this season, as he seems frustrated at the club due to lack of form and the lack of playing time.



The Brazilian was talking to Movistar+ recently and he said: "Lately I have played very little, but I am here to give my best. At the end of the season, I will see my future, but I'm fine here and I'm happy with the performance."