Coutinho throws Barca future into doubt amid Man Utd, PSG links

"I don't know if I'll continue with Barcelona. Nobody knows the future. Right now, I only focus on playing with the national team," he stated.

It's becoming increasingly possible that the 27-year old will leave the Catalans, as they are heavily linked with a move for Atletico forward Antoine Griezmann, a transfer which won't come cheap for Barcelona.

There has been reported interest from Manchester United, but given his past as a Liverpool player, it may be a complicated transfer for the player himself.

PSG have also been linked with the Brazilian, and the Parisian's new sporting director Leonardo could decide to make a move for his compatriot. Just like Griezmann, though, his price tag won't be cheap.