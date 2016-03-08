Coutinho throws Barca future into doubt amid Man Utd, PSG links
19 June at 21:30Philippe Coutinho has cast a cloud on his future at Barcelona. Following Brazil's draw versus Venezuela in the Copa America last night, the midfielder revealed details about his future.
"I don't know if I'll continue with Barcelona. Nobody knows the future. Right now, I only focus on playing with the national team," he stated.
It's becoming increasingly possible that the 27-year old will leave the Catalans, as they are heavily linked with a move for Atletico forward Antoine Griezmann, a transfer which won't come cheap for Barcelona.
There has been reported interest from Manchester United, but given his past as a Liverpool player, it may be a complicated transfer for the player himself.
PSG have also been linked with the Brazilian, and the Parisian's new sporting director Leonardo could decide to make a move for his compatriot. Just like Griezmann, though, his price tag won't be cheap.
