Coutinho wants Barça to sign this €80m star and it’s not Pogba

In the Barça dressing room they are very aware of the possible signings that may come in the near future. There are many names that are being suggested, and heavyweights like Philippe Coutinho know all the plans of the club .



One of the priorities of the Catalonian side is signing Ajax midfielder Frenkie De Jong. However they are facing competition from Tottenham, Manchester City and Real Madrid who have also shown interest in the young talent of Ajax, which only increases the price of the midfielder.



In fact, Marc Overmars , sports director of Ajax, confirmed that Tottenham presented a bid of 50 million euros that was rejected. The Barça club fear the worst and are planning on paying about 80 million to ensure that De Jong plays at the Camp Nou next season .



In the sports management of the Catalan club they think that he is a vital signing, since he is the player that most resembles Sergio Busquets and who understands the style of play that Barcelona demonstrates.

