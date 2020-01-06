CR3: Ronaldo poses after scoring a hat-trick against Cagliari - pics
06 January at 20:15Juventus took on Cagliari earlier today in the Italian Serie A as the bianconeri ended up beating Cagliari 4-0 (thanks to a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick and a Gonzalo Higuain goal). Maurizio Sarri was surely pleased about this and so was Ronaldo. The Portuguese legend 'posed' after the game with the Juve-Cagliari game ball as he celebrated his hat-trick in style. You can view a picture on the matter bellow right now. Click here for more general football news
