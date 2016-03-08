CR7 back to Madrid in summer?

cristiano ronaldo, juventus, pallone, mano, parma, 2018/19
12 March at 10:15
The return of Zinedine Zidane to Real Madrid is likely to represent a double joke for Juventus. The French coach was identified by President Andrea Agnelli as the ideal substitute of Massimiliano Allegri in the case of farewell to the Livorno coach and some contact between the parties had already been started. A nuanced dream with the call of Florentino Perez, who brought Zizou back to the Casa Blanca and can now try to wrestle Cristiano Ronaldo from the Bianconeri . 

During his presentation press conference, Zidane answered a question about the possible return of CR7in the Spanish capital: "It's not the topic of today. Now there are 11 games to think about, we'll see for next year. We all know what Cristiano was here, it's the history of this club. It was one of the best, but now is not the time to talk about him ".
 
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.