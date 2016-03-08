CR7 dream causes chaos as online store down and Turin store runs out of letters
11 July at 14:25The mass hysteria surrounding Juventus’ signing of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid is spreading. After Twitter and Facebook exploded yesterday evening with the official announcement, Ronaldo 7 shirts went on sale officially today at both Juventus’ store in Turin and online.
At the Allianz Stadium, the Juventus store ran out of letters to cope with the high demands of fans wanting to get a Ronaldo 7 shirt for themselves.
Meanwhile, due to the high volume of interest online, the online Juventus store is currently not able to be used, with the demand for CR7 Juventus shirts responsible.
Ronaldo fever has well and truly gripped not only Turin, but Italy too and now the days will be counted before we first see him in the shirt himself; ready to cause many a nightmare for Serie A defenders.
Ronaldo has signed for Juventus for around €105 million, on a 4-year contract worth around €30-€32million a year.
