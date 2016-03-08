CR7 has made a decision on his long-term Juventus future
26 October at 22:30Signed by Juventus in 2018, Cristiano Ronaldo does not intend to go elsewhere until he wins something important with the Italian club.
After nine years at Real Madrid, Ronaldo decided to leave Spain in 2018 to join the Serie A champions. Since then he has done very well for the Bianconeri individually but collectively the goal is always to win the Champions League, an objective that is dear for CR7 as well as the club itself.
In the past couple of weeks, there have been rumours that Ronaldo's future at the Allianz Stadium is uncertain. However, this was clarified by Diario Gol (via le10sport.com). The Portuguese phenomenon would like to stay at Juventus and would not consider leaving Italy until he has achieved something big in his new colours.
Under contract until 2021, Ronaldo would even be in talks with the management to extend his contract. Retirement is obviously not on the agenda of the superstar.
Go to comments