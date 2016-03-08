Cristiano Ronaldo has another problem to add to

He is suing Spanish TV channel Telecinco for airing a report in which it is stated that his current girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, is estranged from her family.

Reporting for a show called Sàlvame, journalist Sergi Ferrè claimed that “Georgina’s grandma, Juan, lives with two children in a prefabricated house after the 2011 earthquake.”

The family lives in Lorca, which was struck by a quake in 2011, leaving nine dead and 403 injured.

Ferrè has added that Rodriguez’s father is in hospital due to a stroke, but that Rodriguez “has cut off al contact. They’ve asked her for money and she’s stopped calling.”

Now it appears that Ronaldo has instructed his legal team to sue, and this has apparently stopped Telecinco from continuing their investigation.

It sounds like even finding the back of the net won’t solve CR7’s problems…