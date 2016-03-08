CR7 looking for 'revenge' at the Stadio Olimpico vs Roma
11 January at 11:00In 2009, he lost a Champions League final here. Another disappointment a month ago. He never scored in Rome in Serie A. But in Europe, he remembers the memorable 7-1 against the Giallorossi, as pointed out by Tuttosport.
Cristiano Ronaldo is missing the last notch (the penultimate one, actually, since he has not scored at Chievo, who are in Serie B this year) and the tank will be complete. Until tomorrow evening Rome will remain unconquered and after that, who knows.
CR7 has scored five goals against the Giallorossi in his career but only in the Champions League. Of these, two at the Stadio Olimpico, where the Portuguese phenomenon has some of his worse memories: On May 27, 2009, his Manchester United side was defeated by Barcelona in the final in Rome.
The last time Ronaldo scored at the Olimpico is almost four years ago (February 2016) and after disappointing with the Bianconeri against Lazio a month ago, he will be looking to break his 'Rome taboo' tomorrow evening.
