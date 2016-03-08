CR7, Messi and Ronaldo: Italian world champion tells who's the best

SHOW GALLERY

Giuseppe Bergomi, Italian former defender, has given an interview to La Repubblica Torino newspaper: “As media impact, there is no difference between CR7 and Ronaldo. Ronnie had an impressive speed in the one-to-one, while Cristiano is a huge professional: he wants to stay at high levels and drags the others. On the pitch, he is deadly. Messi? He was born for football, Ronaldo had to work harder and that does him credit”.



Bergomi, who has won the World Cup with Italy in Spain ’82 and today works as a tv pundit, has expressed his opinion even about Massimiliano Allegri: “He is a clever manager: he’s able to read the moments of a match. He knows how to manage the top players, leaving them out if necessary. Which defender do I relate to me? I say Barzagli, a serious professional, who doesn’t score may goals, but is a true defender. Then I could mention Skriniar, Ranocchia, Zanetti and Chiellini”.



(Il Bianconero)

Emanuele Giulianelli