CR7-Real Madrid: 'I wouldn't be surprised if he returned'
10 April at 17:00Could Cristiano Ronaldo be on his way back to Real Madrid after leaving the club in the summer of 2018 and joining Juventus? As of now, it seems like a far-fetched idea, even though CR7's teammate from the national team, Jose Fonte, thinks otherwise. The Lille defender spoke to the microphones of TalkSport (via gianlucadimarzio.com) about the matter.
"I know he loves Madrid, that's for sure. It is normal that we are talking about one of the biggest clubs in the world, if not the biggest. He still has many, many friends there and always left the door open so I wouldn't be surprised if returned to Real Madrid," he said.
Needles to say, the relationship between Cristiano Ronaldo and the Los Blancos is very strong. The Portuguese phenomenon won four Champions League titles and two league titles in 9 years in the capital of Spain, with the people of Madrid now perhaps dreaming about a possible return of their star.
Obviously, however, it remains to be seen how Juventus would react to a potential offer or demand from the player himself, but as of now, this is just theoretical talk and the next weeks and months will show more in this regard. It is also worth considering that the football transfer market will change drastically after the Coronavirus pandemic, which could influence Real Madrid's spending power.
Go to comments