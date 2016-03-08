CR7 slams Messi: 'I won the Champions League at different clubs, he didn't'
13 August at 12:00Cristiano Ronaldo has given an interview to DAZN where he has aimed to provide an argument for why he has been a better player than Barcelona's Lionel Messi. Messi and the Juventus forward are constantly compared as two of the best of this generation, and perhaps of all time, but Ronaldo believes that he is more of a champion:
"The difference between me and him is that I went to different clubs and won the Champions League. I have been Champions League top scorer six times in a row. There are many players who have won the Cup five times. I identify myself with this competition. Messi is an excellent player, he will not only be remembered for the Ballon d'Or but also for being always at the top, year after year, like me."
