CR7 Stadium: Sporting CP in talks to rename Alvalade

Sporting CP, Cristiano Ronaldo’s first ever club, are in talks to rename the Estadio Alvalade, O Jogo reports. According to the Portuguese paper, the new stadium could be called “CR7 Stadium” or “Alvalade CR7”.



The president of the club Frederico Varandas is reportedly thinking of changing the stadium’s name and is reported to have begun talks with Cristiano Ronaldo’s entourage. The idea of finding an agreement with Cristiano Ronaldo has been accepted by the board members.



CR7 is a globally known brand who would help the Portuguese club to increase their popularity and provide more sponsors. Nothing has been defined yet, but Sporting are said to be determined to close the agreement as soon as possible.

