'CR7 wants Pogba', 'Maestro Mancio' - Today's front pages of Italian newspapers

Gazzetta Dello Sport dedicated theirs to Roberto Mancini, who has led Italy to a perfect nine wins in the Euro qualifiers. Tomorrow evening, they could seal the group stage with a 10th win, facing Armenia.

The newspaper also highlighted the visit to Venice by AC Milan goalkeeper Gigio Donnarumma and a delegation from the national team. Corriere Dello Sport went on a similar line, praising 'the courage of Mancio'. The manager has used 52 players in the qualifiers, per the newspaper, which is impressive.

"CR7 wants Pogba": this is the message on Tuttosport's front page this morning, explaining that Ronaldo has expressed his enthusiasm to Juventus about the operation. However, Gazzetta Dello Sport and Corriere Dello Sport opted for other news on their respective front page.