Yesterday Cristiano Ronaldo made his Serie A debut for Juventus at the Marc'Antonio Bentegodi stadium against Chievo Verona.Despite failing to score in his first game for the Old Lady, the 33-year-old forward had a very good game and could have found the net on a number of occasions.Juventus won the game 3-2 with Sami Khedira, Leonardo Bonucci and Federico Bernardeschi on the scoresheet for the Bianconeri.This morning Ronaldo wished everyone a good Sunday, following his first triumph with his new club.