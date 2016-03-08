Cragno tops Roma shortlist to replace Olsen

Olsen's stay at Roma seems to be coming to an end, in fact according to the Corriere dello Sport, the Giallorossi club is already actively searching for his replacement. The favorite is Alessio Cragno now at Cagliari, but they are also considering Kevin Trapp of PSG.

Cragno has won a lot of plaudits for his performances this season for Cagliari, and the 24 year-old was even called up to the Italy squad by Mancini for the first time in September. Kevin Trapp is a German keeper, on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt from PSG. He has made 3 appearences for the German national team, but has indicated he wants to leave PSG permanently after falling behind both Alphonse Areola, and Italian legend Gianluigi Buffon in the pecking order at the Parc des Princes.

Olsen has never won over the hearts of the Roma fans following his transfer from Copenhagen last summer, and has made a series of high profile blunders that have led to the management losing faith in the stopper.