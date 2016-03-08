The crazy numbers of Real Madrid star wanted by Juventus
03 July at 18:20Real Madrid super-star Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with a move to Juventus in this summer's transfer window.
The thought of seeing the Portuguese international in a Juventus shirt has made the fans of the bianconeri go crazy. Now, ilbianconero take a look at the numbers associated with Cristiano Ronaldo (both in terms of sponsors and social media presence).
The CR7 brand: Cristiano Ronaldo earns 25.6 million euros from his main sponsor Nike. This number is boosted by €3.4 million for sponsorships related to beauty products, €2.5m from watches, €2.5m from vitamin supplements, €2.5m from online poker and €500,000 from hotels.
Social media numbers: Cristiano Ronaldo is at the forefront when it comes to social network presence. The Real Madrid star has 133 million followers on his official Instagram page and the star also has 122 million likes on his official Facebook page. Cristiano Ronaldo has 74.2 million followers on Twitter, while Juventus, in comparison, has only 10 million.
